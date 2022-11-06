Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalHere’s How Pensioners Can Submit Digital Life Certificate Through Face Recognition Service
National

Here’s How Pensioners Can Submit Digital Life Certificate Through Face Recognition Service

admin
By admin
0
58


Jeevan Pramaan Patra: The government has now developed a Face-Recognition technology system based on the Aadhar database, which enables anyone with an Android-based smartphone to provide a DLC.

Good news for pensioners
The Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan), a digital service with biometric support, is available to pensioners.

Jeevan Pramaan Certificate: In order to continue receiving pension, pensioners must submit their annual life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra by November 30, 2022. Pensioner can submit their annual life certificate digitally in a variety of ways. Previously, pensioners had to physically submit their Life Certificate to the Pension Disbursing Authority, which was inconvenient, especially for the elderly, sick, and infirm pensioners. Furthermore, there was no way for pensioners to check the status of their Life Certificate updates in the Pension Disbursing Authority’s records.

The Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan), a digital service with biometric support, is available to pensioners. Instead of travelling to the disbursing agency’s office to present a physical life certificate, they can generate DLC using the Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication method.

DLC submission using biometrics was started earlier. The government has now developed a Face-Recognition technology system based on the Aadhar database, which enables anyone with an Android-based smartphone to provide a DLC. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Postgraduate Education, and Pensions, urged all pensioners to use the Face Authentication technology.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO SUBMIT DIGITAL LIFE CERTIFICATE THROUGH FACE RECOGNITION SERVICE

  • According to the Department of Pension tweet here is how to submit the life certificate:
  • Go to the Google Play Store and download the AadhaarFaceID application: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.facerd or Visit https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ to download the Face Application
  • Provide the appropriate authorisations.
  • Complete operator authentication and scan the operator’s face. It is to be noted that this is a one-time process. Pensioners might also work as operators.
  • The device is now ready for DLC generation and pensioner authentication.
  • Fill in the pensioner information.
  • Now, scan a live photograph of the pensioner. Use proper lighting to photograph a front pose with a neutral expression.
  • Click on the “Submit” option. A message with a link to download DLC will be sent to your mobile number provided during pensioner authentication.

KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER

  • The face app may be used without a biometric device because it uses the phone’s camera to take a photograph of the user’s face.
  • Only in India can you download the Jeevan Pramaan face app.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 11:01 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 12:01 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Best foldable phone 2022: the top folding smartphones – reviewed
Next article
Gabriel Goal Helps Arsenal Beat Chelsea, Move Atop the Table
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Here’s How Pensioners Can Submit Digital Life Certificate Through Face Recognition Service

admin
By admin
0
58


Jeevan Pramaan Patra: The government has now developed a Face-Recognition technology system based on the Aadhar database, which enables anyone with an Android-based smartphone to provide a DLC.

Good news for pensioners
The Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan), a digital service with biometric support, is available to pensioners.

Jeevan Pramaan Certificate: In order to continue receiving pension, pensioners must submit their annual life certificate or Jeevan Pramaan Patra by November 30, 2022. Pensioner can submit their annual life certificate digitally in a variety of ways. Previously, pensioners had to physically submit their Life Certificate to the Pension Disbursing Authority, which was inconvenient, especially for the elderly, sick, and infirm pensioners. Furthermore, there was no way for pensioners to check the status of their Life Certificate updates in the Pension Disbursing Authority’s records.

The Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan), a digital service with biometric support, is available to pensioners. Instead of travelling to the disbursing agency’s office to present a physical life certificate, they can generate DLC using the Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication method.

DLC submission using biometrics was started earlier. The government has now developed a Face-Recognition technology system based on the Aadhar database, which enables anyone with an Android-based smartphone to provide a DLC. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Postgraduate Education, and Pensions, urged all pensioners to use the Face Authentication technology.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO SUBMIT DIGITAL LIFE CERTIFICATE THROUGH FACE RECOGNITION SERVICE

  • According to the Department of Pension tweet here is how to submit the life certificate:
  • Go to the Google Play Store and download the AadhaarFaceID application: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.gov.uidai.facerd or Visit https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/ to download the Face Application
  • Provide the appropriate authorisations.
  • Complete operator authentication and scan the operator’s face. It is to be noted that this is a one-time process. Pensioners might also work as operators.
  • The device is now ready for DLC generation and pensioner authentication.
  • Fill in the pensioner information.
  • Now, scan a live photograph of the pensioner. Use proper lighting to photograph a front pose with a neutral expression.
  • Click on the “Submit” option. A message with a link to download DLC will be sent to your mobile number provided during pensioner authentication.

KEY POINTS TO REMEMBER

  • The face app may be used without a biometric device because it uses the phone’s camera to take a photograph of the user’s face.
  • Only in India can you download the Jeevan Pramaan face app.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 11:01 PM IST



Updated Date: November 7, 2022 12:01 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Best foldable phone 2022: the top folding smartphones – reviewed
Next article
Gabriel Goal Helps Arsenal Beat Chelsea, Move Atop the Table
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677