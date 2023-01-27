Here’s How to Book Ticket on IRCTC, Rail Connect App

While the Delhi – Varanasi was the first commercial Vande Bharat train, Indian Railway also launched a Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to cut down travel time from 12 hours to 8 hours.
Vande Bharat Express Trans Latest Update: For Faster and safe travel, Vande Bharat Express trains have officially been started in 2019. Entirely developed under ‘Make in India’ program, these trains Semi High-Speed that run at 160kmph speed. While the Delhi – Varanasi was the first commercial Vande Bharat train, Indian Railway also launched a Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to cut down travel time from 12 hours to 8 hours.
Vande Bharat Express: How To Book Train Ticket Online
- Train passengers either can book tickets via Indian Railways stations and counters or through the IRCTC web portal and Rail Connect app.
- Go to IRCTC e-ticketing website at irctc.co.in and login to your existing account.
- Then enter your trip origin and destination details in ‘From’ and ‘To’ stations in ‘Book your ticket’ section.
- Select the date of travel
- Choose Vande Bharat Express.
- Select either AC Chair car or Executive in the type.
- Next, fill in the passenger details and review them
- Finally, make the payment and Voila, now you can travel.
