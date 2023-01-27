National

Here’s How to Book Ticket on IRCTC, Rail Connect App

admin
37Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 30 Second


  • Home
  • Business
  • Vande Bharat Express Trans: Here’s How to Book Ticket on IRCTC, Rail Connect App

While the Delhi – Varanasi was the first commercial Vande Bharat train, Indian Railway also launched a Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to cut down travel time from 12 hours to 8 hours.

vande bharat, vande bharat express
Vande Bharat Express: How To Book Train Ticket Online

Vande Bharat Express Trans Latest Update: For Faster and safe travel, Vande Bharat Express trains have officially been started in 2019. Entirely developed under ‘Make in India’ program, these trains Semi High-Speed that run at 160kmph speed. While the Delhi – Varanasi was the first commercial Vande Bharat train, Indian Railway also launched a Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat train to cut down travel time from 12 hours to 8 hours.

Vande Bharat Express: How To Book Train Ticket Online

  • Train passengers either can book tickets via Indian Railways stations and counters or through the IRCTC web portal and Rail Connect app.
  • Go to IRCTC e-ticketing website at irctc.co.in and login to your existing account.
  • Then enter your trip origin and destination details in ‘From’ and ‘To’ stations in ‘Book your ticket’ section.
  • Select the date of travel
  • Choose Vande Bharat Express.
  • Select either AC Chair car or Executive in the type.
  • Next, fill in the passenger details and review them
  • Finally, make the payment and Voila, now you can travel.




Published Date: January 27, 2023 9:49 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories