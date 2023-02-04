Home

SBI PO Mains Result 2022 to be Out On THIS Date: Here’s How to check scores on sbi.co.in

SBI PO Mains Result 2022: The results of the SBI PO Mains exams are likely to be announced in the second week of February.

SBI PO Mains 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon declare the SBI PO Mains Result 2022 results and once the results are out, the candidates can check it on the official website sbi.co.in. Even as there is no official confirmation yet, according to media reports, the results of the SBI PO Mains exams are likely to be announced in the second week of February.

The SBI PO Mains 2022 was conducted on January 30, 2023 and the recruitment drive will fill up 1673 posts in the organization. And the SBI PO preliminary examination 2022 was held from 17-20 December. The prelim exam was part of the selection process of the bankand after phase I, Phase II examination took place which consisted of objective tests for 200 marks and a descriptive test for 50 marks.

For the final selection, the candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III exam separately and the marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list.

SBI PO Mains 2022: Salary Package

The selected candidate will get the basic pay is Rs 41,960/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The selected candidates will also be eligible for DA, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI PO Mains 2022: Here’s How To Check Result

Visit the official website—sbi.co.in.

On the home page, click on the careers link available.

A new page will open. Now, candidates will have to search for the SBI PO Mains window.

Click on SBI PO Mains Result 2022 link

Enter the login details. Click on submit.

The result will be displayed on screen.

Download the page. Keep a hard copy for future.



