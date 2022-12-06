Tuesday, December 6, 2022
National

Here's How to Check  

Once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 is released, it will be available online at the CBSE website cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

This year, over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 Latest Update: At a time when lakhs of students are waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023, media reports on Tuesday reported that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 is likely to be released on December 9, 2022.  Once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2023 is released, it will be available online at the CBSE website cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in. The CBSE date sheet 2023 will include topic names, CBSE exam dates 2023, exam durations, and crucial instructions for applicants.

This time, the CBSE will conduct the CBSE class 10 and class 12 exams in a single term. As per the earlier announcement, the CBSE board exam 2023 will start on February 15.

Going by the previous year’s trends, the CBSE generally releases time table 1.5-2 months ahead of the exam. Once the CBSE Date Sheet 2023 is issued, the students can download it from the official website.

This year, over 34 lakh students have registered for the CBSE Class 10, and 12 Board Exams 2023 and 18 lakh of these students are in Class 10, while another 16 lakh are in Class 12.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: No corrections of data after Dec 6

According to earlier notice, no request for any correction will be accepted thereafter and data finalized will be used for issuing Admit Cards, conduct of examinations and for providing passing documents. Moreover, complete change of name of candidate will not be permitted. Only correction will be allowed.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Where to Check  

The students can check CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in.




Published Date: December 6, 2022 11:55 PM IST





