Independence Day 2024: Here’s How To Download Your Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate

New Delhi: As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the third edition of the “Har Ghar Tiranga” (HGT) campaign will be celebrated from August 9 to 15, 2024. The initiative aims to instill the spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag, the Tiranga. As per the press release issued by the Ministry of Culture, citizens are urged to hoist the Tiranga at their homes and click a selfie with the flag, and upload it on harghartiranga.com.

“In 2022, the national flag was hoisted at more than 23 crore homes and 6 crore people uploaded their selfies with the flag on harghartiranga.com . In 2023, over 10 crore selfies were uploaded under the HGT campaign,” the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign that started under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark India’s independence. It stemmed from the thought that our relationship with the national flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation thus became symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our collective commitment to nation-building. The idea behind the initiative was to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag.The Ministry of Culture is the nodal ministry for Har Ghar Tiranga.

In a post on X(previously Twitter), PM Modi has asked people to make “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign a memorable mass movement. Additionally, he also replaced his profile picture with the national flag and urged them to do the same. “As this year’s Independence Day approaches, let’s again make #HarGharTiranga a memorable mass movement. I am changing my profile picture and I urge you all to join me in celebrating our Tricolour by doing the same. And yes, do share your selfies on https://harghartiranga.com,” he wrote on X.

Independence Day: Step-by-Step Guide to Download Your Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate

Visit the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga at https://harghartiranga.com. On the homepage, click on ‘Upload Selfie.’ Click on the ‘Next’ option. Enter your name, mobile number, country, and state. Click on the ‘Upload Selfie’. You can either upload the selfie or click a new one.

