Bank Locker Rules Change From January 1: Here’s How To Renew Your Agreement, Other Details

Bank Locker Rules Change: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated banks in the country to renew their locker agreements with existing locker customers by January 1, 2023. If you are an existing locker customer, you must furnish fresh proof of eligibility for a locker agreement with the bank and sign the agreement paper again. This is a result of RBI’s new guidelines that came into effect on January 1, 2022.

Many bank locker customers are also receiving messages from their respective bank to execute revised Locker Agreement by 1st January 2023. State Bank of India customers received message stating : Dear Customer, As advised by RBI, please visit your branch and execute revised Locker Agreement by 1st January 2023.Please ignore if already done- Team SBI.

Opening A Bank Locker

Opening a bank locker isn’t a daunting task, but the availability of safes in the desired branch is a concern. Every branch has a list of available lockers and a waitlist for lockers.

So when one applies for a locker, the bank branch acknowledges the customer’s application and assigns one or gives him a waitlist number if no lockers are available.

Customers don’t need to open a savings account in the same bank for availing lockers. The facility is offered to all KYC-compliant customers regardless of their relationship with the bank. One year Locker Rent is collected from the customer in advance.

Customers must have valid KYC documents, fill out the application accompanied by a passport-size photograph, and a signed and stamped locker agreement document (in IBA specified format), and pay the locker rent for the entire year in advance.

The agreement

The agreement between the customer and bank has to be on a stamp paper and needs to be signed and stamped, a copy of which must be given to the customer to know their rights and responsibilities.

The agreement details the terms and conditions of using the locker facility, the customer’s particulars, such as name, address, and contact number, the locker rent, the period of licence, etc.

When will banks compensate customers?

As per RBI’s notification, it is the responsibility of banks to take all steps for the safety and security of the premises in which the safe deposit vaults are housed. It has the responsibility to ensure that incidents like fire, theft/ burglary/ robbery, dacoity, building collapse do not occur in the bank’s premises due to its own shortcomings, negligence and by any act of omission/commission.

Discharge of locker contents by banks due to non-payment of locker rent

According to the RBI notification, “Banks shall have the discretion to break open any locker following due procedure if the rent has not been paid by the customer for three years in a row. The bank shall ensure to notify the existing locker-hirer prior to any changes in the allotment and give him/her reasonable opportunity to withdraw the articles deposited by him/her. A clause may be incorporated in the locker agreement to this effect.” Banks must make sure that the inventory created following locker opening and during claim settlement is in the proper forms, or as close to them as the situation calls for, as stated at the end of this circular. In addition, unless otherwise required by law, banks must not examine sealed or unopened packets placed with them for safe custody or discovered in a locker before releasing them to the nominee(s) and surviving locker hirers/depositors of safe custody items.



