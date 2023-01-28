Here’s How You Can Use WhatsApp Live Location Feature: Check Step-By-Step Guide
WhatsApp users can control whether and how long to share their live location. They can also stop sharing their live location at any time.
WhatsApp Live Location Feature Updates: WhatsApp is offering a series of new features for users and one such latest feature is the live location feature that allows users to share their location with other contacts on WhatsApp. With this new feature, the users can opt to share real-time location for a specific amount of time with the participants of an individual or group chat.
Apart from this, WhatsApp users can control whether and how long to share their live location. They can also stop sharing their live location at any time.
As WhatsApp offers end-to-end encryption for this feature, no one can see your live location except the people you shared with.
WhatsApp New Feature: Here’s How To Use Live Location
- Open WhatsApp on your phone
- Go to the chat you wish to share location with and tap on Attach
- Here, tap on Location and then tap on Share live location
- You can select the length of time you’d like to share your live location. Once the selected amount of time lapses, your live location will stop being shared.
- Optionally, you can also add a comment. Finally tap on Send.
WhatsApp New Feature: Here’s How to stop live location
- Open WhatsApp and go to the chat you wish to stop your location with.
- Tap on Stop sharing and then tap STOP.
Published Date: January 29, 2023 12:14 AM IST
