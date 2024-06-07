Home

Here’s Is Why PM Modi Called WHO Chief ‘Tulsi Bhai’

The name “Tusli Bhai” comes from the PM’s exchange with the WHO chief during a three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit in Gujarat in 2022.



Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the foundation stone laying ceremony of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM), in Jamnagar. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: After WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus congratulated PM Narendra Modi on his re-election, a heartwarming exchange ensued. During the ‘Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit’ in Gujarat, PM Modi affectionately referred to the WHO chief as ‘Tulsi Bhai’. At the summit, the WHO Director-General playfully requested PM Modi to assign him a Gujarati name as he had “become a pucca Gujarati”. Embracing this request, PM Modi explained the significance behind the name ‘Tulsi’, highlighting its traditional importance in Indian households and rituals.

“I will call him ‘Tulsi bhai’ as a Gujarati. Tulsi is a plant that modern generations are forgetting. Generations have worshipped Tulsi. You can also use the Tulsi plant in marriage. So now you are with us,” the PM had said.

Following PM Modi’s re-election, the WHO chief expressed his anticipation for continued collaboration with India towards achieving ‘HealthForAll’. In response, PM Modi acknowledged this partnership, emphasizing the shared vision of ‘One Earth One Health’ and the inauguration of the first WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India.

The WHO chief said in a post on X: “Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on your reelection. I look forward to continuing @WHO-#India close collaboration for #HealthForAll”.

PM Modi responded: ”Thank you my friend Tulsi Bhai ! India’s cooperation with WHO promotes our vision of ‘One Earth One Health’. The first WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India adds to our joint efforts towards #HealthForAll”.

