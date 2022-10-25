Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Here’s Top instances When Social Media Went Kaput Globally

WhatsApp Down: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday faced global outrage after people around the world reported problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 12.25 PM.  The services were restored after two long hours. This was the longest outage ever affecting over 2 billion users who rely on WhatsApp for communication and payments.Also Read – WhatsApp Services Restored After Hours of Global Outage

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S., where many people use it for everyday communication. Also Read – WhatsApp Down Globally, Meta Promises Quick Restoration

The disruption was first reported by Down Detector at first around 12.07 pm with many across the globe reporting them. About 69% reported that messages were not going through, while others reported server disconnection and the app crashing altogether. The outage may have affected a larger number of users. Also Read – WhatsApp Down? Several Users Unable To Send/Receive Messages

Here are some of the previous outrages reported earlier:

  • In March 2021, the Meta-owned WhatsApp and Instagram reported a major outage. However, it was back in around 45 mins. “A technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Facebook spokesperson said.
  • In October, last year, social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp faced an outage together twice in one week.
  • In June 2020, the messaging App, WhatsApp was down for millions of users in India and elsewhere who reported issues with privacy settings as well as last seen online status not working.
  • April 2020: In the first week of April, Facebook and Instagram went down for the PC and desktop users in the UK. On April 2, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp went down for millions of users in North and South America and Europe.





Source link

