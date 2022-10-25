Here’s Top instances When Social Media Went Kaput Globally

WhatsApp Down: Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday faced global outrage after people around the world reported problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app. According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 12.25 PM. The services were restored after two long hours. This was the longest outage ever affecting over 2 billion users who rely on WhatsApp for communication and payments.Also Read – WhatsApp Services Restored After Hours of Global Outage

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It's wildly popular especially outside of the U.S., where many people use it for everyday communication.

The disruption was first reported by Down Detector at first around 12.07 pm with many across the globe reporting them. About 69% reported that messages were not going through, while others reported server disconnection and the app crashing altogether. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

