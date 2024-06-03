Home

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Here’s What Bookies Predict For BJP-Led NDA, INDIA Bloc Allies

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: Out of the NDA’s tally, the BJP is tipped to win 310 to 313 seats on its own while the Congress could end up between between 57 and 59, the bookies have predicted.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results: On the eve of counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls, bookies in Delhi have predicted a landslide victory for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while the opposition INDIA bloc is likely to fall short of a majority by a good margin, securing around 200 seats.

The election results predicted by bookies and punters in Delhi have predicted that the ruling alliance will likely win over 340 seats while the INDIA bloc allies are tipped to get around 200 seats, falling well short of the 272 seats required to form the government.

Over 340 seats for NDA

As per their “calculations”, NDA could win between 341 and 343 seats while the number could be between 198 and 200 for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc allies.

Out of the NDA’s tally, the BJP is tipped to win 310 to 313 seats on its own while the Congress could end up between between 57 and 59, a PTI report said, citing sources.

In Delhi, the bookies have predicted only one of the seven Lok Sabha seats going to the INDIA bloc, while the BJP is likely to sweep the rest.

Notably, the bookies’ predictions are in sync with similar numbers forecasted by all the major exit polls, which have predicted an easy victory for the BJP-led NDA.

INDIA bloc equals high risk, high reward

Sources said the betting market opened two weeks ago and bets of crores have been placed on the poll results so far in Delhi-NCR, adding that the punters are not only from the capital but also from abroad.

In the betting circle, a person who places bets is called a punter while the one who decides the stakes is a bookie, who earns through commission in the process, a police official said on the condition of anonymity.

Police keep a close eye on bookies and punters as betting is illegal in India. Someone caught indulging in the practice of betting (“satta”) can be booked under section of 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for an offence punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years.

The rates for the NDA are low in the betting market as its winning probability is high, the source said, adding that a bet on the INDIA bloc is “risky” and therefore, the rates for bets on the opposition alliance are high.

While the bookies have predicted another comfortable NDA victory with a full majority, they have ruled out the possibility of the alliance crossing the figure of 400, another source said.

He said a Dubai-based bookie network has also predicted a thumping majority for the NDA in the polls.

According to the police official, many people have placed multiple bets, so that if they lose their money on one, they can recover it through another.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 results

While BJP leaders have claimed a resounding poll victory for their party with more than 400 seats, the INDIA bloc has predicted that it would win 295 seats.

The final phase of polling in the seven-phase election was conducted on June 1. The counting of the votes polled for the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be taken up on Tuesday.

