Home

News

Arvind Kejriwal bail key highlights: Here’s what Supreme Court said in its judgement

On Friday, a two-judge Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Arvind Kejriwal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties of like amount.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses supporters amid rainfall after walking out of the Tihar Jail, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged corruption case lodged by the CBI in connection with the excise policy ‘scam’, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

Here are the highlights of the apex court’s Friday judgement in the bail order to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo:

The Supreme Court noted that prolonged incarceration amounts to “unjust deprivation of liberty”.

Justice Surya Kant said Kejriwal’s arrest does not suffer with any procedural infirmity.

Continued incarceration for extended period pending trial would infringe upon Kejriwal’s right to liberty, the apex court said.

Given Kejriwal’s position and his roots in society, no valid reason to entertain apprehension of his fleeing country, the court observed.

Arvind Kejriwal shall not make any public comments on merits of CBI case.

Arvind Kejriwal shall remain present before trial court on each and every date of hearing

Arvind Kejriwal shall fully cooperate with trial court for expeditious conclusion of trial proceedings

Terms and conditions imposed by coordinate bench in ED case imposed mutatis mutandis in present case

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said belated arrest of Kejriwal by CBI unjustified

Every effort must be made to remove any perception that investigation not carried out fairly by CBI, the top court said.

Accused has right to remain silent and cannot be compelled to make inculpatory statements against himself, it said.

Imperative that CBI dispels notion of it being “caged parrot”, the Supreme Court stressed.

Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI only to frustrate bail granted to him in ED case.

CBI definitely wrong in arresting Kejriwal on grounds that he was evasive in his reply, said Justice Bhuyan.

It would be travesty of justice to keep Kejriwal in further detention in CBI case.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties of like amount. The top court directed the Delhi CM not to make any public comment on the merits of the case and added that terms and conditions as imposed in the ED case would also be applicable here.

(With PTI inputs)











