Heres Your Guide To The Mahesh Manjrekar Directorial

Akshay Kumar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Akshay Kumar seems to have bagged one of the most iconic characters of his career. He is all set to play Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a Marathi pan-India film titled 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.' The film is being directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and it marks Marathi cinema's entry into the Pan-India world like never before.

AKSHAY KUMAR ANNOUNCES HIS MARATHI FILM DEBUT

The big announcement was made at an event on Thursday evening in Mumbai. The invite to the event didn't reportedly mention Akshay's name on it, nor his association with the movie was expected in any sense. Akshay's entry surprised the media at the event and his fans on social media. The actor joined Manjrekar, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra – Eknath Shinde, and MNS Chief and Founder Raj Thackeray at the grand announcement.

STORY OF ‘VEDAT MARATHE VEER DAUDLE SAAT’

‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ will be centred around the story of the seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj’s dream of Swarajya to reality, writing one of the most glorious pages of history. It’s the story of one of the greatest sacrifices ever made for independence and for the glorious history of our country. The film will showcase the beginning of the idea of Purna Swarajya, a spirit that Chhatrapati Shivaji sparked in the hearts of fellow countrymen.

AKSHAY KUMAR’S FIRST LOOK AS CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ

Akshay’s first look from the film was also released on the big screen, followed by the seven actors who will be playing the roles of the seven Maratha warriors. While speaking about playing the iconic role in his Marathi-language debut, Akshay said, “It’s a dream come true role for me. I think portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen is a very huge responsibility. I was taken aback when Raj sir asked me to portray this role. I feel so good to be playing this part and it’s going to be a dream come true role for me. Also, I will be working for the first time with Director Mahesh Manjrekar, and it is going to be an experience.”

VEDAT MARATHE VEER DAUDLE SAAT: THE BIGGEST-EVER FILM IN THE HISTORY OF MARATHI CINEMA

Speaking about making the film, Manjrekar revealed that it’s his dream project and he’s been working on it for the last seven years. The actor-turned-director added that the story required a lot of meticulous research and attention and he plans to make it the biggest film ever produced in the history of Marathi cinema. “I want people to know the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the most powerful Hindu King. I am very fortunate to have Akshay Kumar on board to play the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I believe he’s perfect for the role,” he said.

FULL CAST OF VEDAT MARATHE VEER DAUDLE SAAT

Apart from Akshay, the other actors who will be seen playing important roles in the film are Jay Dudhane, Utkarsha Shinde, Vishal Nikam, Virat Madke, Hardik Joshi, Satya, Akshay, Nawab Khan, and Praveen Tarde. ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat‘ is presented by Qureshi Production and is going to hit the screens on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Interestingly, it’s going to be the third consecutive Diwali release for Akshay after Sooryavanshi in 2021 and Ram Setu in 2022. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Akshay Kumar!