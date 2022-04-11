April 11, 2022

HERO MOTOCORP LAUNCHES THE SIXTH EDITION OF HERO COLABS

25 mins ago admin

Aligned with its Mission to “Create, Collaborate Inspire”, Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today announced the sixth edition of Hero CoLabs, its flagship crowd-sourcing platform. With overwhelming response from participants during the past two years, Hero CoLabs has emerged as one of the go-to platforms for students, enthusiasts and professionals to showcase their creative and technical capabilities.

Commencing the new season of Hero CoLabs, the ‘Design Challenge 3.0’ will put to test the visual and creative flair of the participants. The popular Design Challenge has seen a large number of entries in its previous two editions.

The challenge goes live from today, March 30, 2022. The ‘Design Challenge 3.0’ is being held across two categories. Participants will have the choice of either designing graphics and livery for the Pleasure+ and Destini 125 or designing a Hero T-shirt for the Pleasure+ and Destini 125. They may choose to take part in one of the challenges or both. The challenge will be open to participants across India.

