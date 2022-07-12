HERO MOTOCORP PARTNERS WITH WEST BENGAL POLICE FOR WOMEN’S SAFETY

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today handed over 1167 Hero Glamour motorcycles to West Bengal Police to enhance mobility of the police personnel in ensuring safety of women and prevention of crime in the state.

As part of an initiative under the Company’s CSR platform “Hero We Care”, the motorcycles were handed over to Mr. Manoj Malviya (IPS), Director General of Police, West Bengal, at Bhabani Bhavan, West Bengal Police Headquarters here in Kolkata.

Appreciating the company’s contribution, Mr. Manoj Malviya, DGP, West Bengal said, “We are thankful to Hero MotoCorp for this support as it will improve the reach and efficiency of our officers on the ground. The motorcycles will be used by them for active patrolling in their respective areas of jurisdiction and will go a long way towards ensuring people’s overall security, including making emergency services available during road-related situations. This is a good example of public-private partnership and we urge other corporates to also come forward and contribute towards such causes. ”