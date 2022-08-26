Hexagon showcases groundbreaking Surveying, Reality Capture and Geospatial Solutions at Hexagon India Summit

Hexagon India’s much anticipated Technology Summit took place at Novotel, Kolkata today, bringing together visionariesfrom around the state to discuss and experiencethe entire Surveying, Reality Capture, Mining and Geospatial product and solutions portfolio of Hexagon. The event showcased how Hexagon is putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

This Hexagon India Summit was inaugurated by: Randhir Kumar, IAS ,Secretary – IT and Electronics Department, WB and Managing Director WEBEL and was attended by: Pramod Kaushik, President Hexagon India; Manoj Sharma, Director Marketing and Sales Excellence; Bhaskar JV, IFS, Chief Conservator of Forest, Working Plan & GIS Circle, Dept. of Environment & Forest, Govt. Of WB; Ashish Kumar Jena, Joint Secretary Govt. of Odisha & Joint Director, Revenue Officers’ Training Institute, Odisha; Dr. Bibhas Chandra Barman, Deputy Director (Hydraulics), Irrigation & Waterways Department, Govt. of WB; Dipankar Roy Chowdhury, Deputy Director (Hydrology), Irrigation & Waterways Department, Govt. of WB & many other eminent personalities.

At the summit, the latest technology that helps surveyors be faster and innovate workflows to meet clients’ needs with fewer resources and outstanding quality were presented. The event also witnessed the discovery of latest technology advancements in Hexagon’s Power Portfolio of GIS, Remote Sensing & Photogrammetry Software. In India, Hexagon has more than 2100 employees with offices in 14 cities and two R&D centers (Hyderabad and Pune). In Kolkata, Hexagon India opened its new office in Eco Center, Salt Lake, Sector 5 on Aug 25 with a state-of-the-art service center.

On this occasion, Pramod Kaushik, President Hexagon India said, “Data is in Hexagon’s DNA. We’ve emerged as a leader in sensor solutions over 20 years, enabling the digital capture and positioning of the physical world. India has always been a focus for Hexagon. It has been consistently growing both in terms of technology adoption and socio-economic development, and we see a great potential to contribute to this growth story through our technology in helping and serving the Government, private enterprises, farmers and the citizens of our country. For decades we have been serving and supporting our customers in defense and security, law enforcement, mapping organizations, oil and gas, industrial manufacturing, mining, forest and agriculture, automobile industries, transportation, urban transformation, etc. Hexagon is engaged with some of the top development projects in India. Be it digitization of Land Management and Records, Dam monitoring, Railway’s development, making the nation smart by supporting its smart cities project for safer city for people.”

“Hexagon Geosystem Solutions are the preferred method, for accurate 3D positioning with Leica SmartTrack+ technology, of many states across India and forms the basis for Digital India. Hexagon Geosystem’s optic technology has been further enhanced and offers multi-point measurement. This has added new dimensions to the Reality Capture or Scanning industry. Today’s Smart Cities need cutting-edge data analytics and visualization solutions that bridge between the geospatial and the operational worlds. By combining our location-based data and business intelligence, these solutions fuse an infinite amount of data sources for urban planning, census, transportation, utilities, property appraisal, fire and rescue, citizen engagement, real estate, public safety, and more.” said Manoj Sharma, Director Marketing and Sales Excellence.