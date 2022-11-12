When you have too much cholesterol in your blood, it starts building in your arteries that can lead to certain body signs that you should not ignore.

High Cholesterol Symptom: 1 ‘Early’ Sign Could Be The Indication of Clogged Arteries

High Cholesterol is also called as a silent killer, as if not timely diagnosed and managed early it can pose serious health problems. But the problem here it is that this won’t present itself in early signs which can lead to detecting the condition only after it has deteriorated your health. When you have too much cholesterol in your blood, it starts building in your arteries that can lead to certain body signs that you should not ignore.

High cholesterol left untreated can cause plaque buildup in your arteries. Plaque is consisted of cholesterol and other fatty substances, and its accumulation in your arteries can narrow them. Thus, disrupting the smooth flow of blood in your body. The first visible sign is most commonly seen in legs which is most commonly known as peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Leg spasms are an indication of High Cholesterol

The first symptom of peripheral artery disease is likely to be leg spasms or cramps. These occur as a result of an involuntary muscular contraction or convulsive movement. It may feel like a clenched muscle, which can be extremely uncomfortable and painful. Leg pain or discomfort can be caused by a variety of factors. Leg pain, on the other hand, can often be identified as PAD-related if it develops with activity, goes away with rest, and returns when you resume activity. It can also be caused by overuse of a muscle, Dehydration, Muscle strain, Exercising etc.

Other Warning Signs of PAD

Apart from leg spasms or cramps, PAD can also lead to:

Burning or aching pain in your feet and toes while resting Cool skin on your feet Redness or other colour changes of your skin More frequent infections Toe and foot sores that don’t heal

In cases that show high cholesterol, consult your doctor immediately, and start taking necessary measures such as cutting saturated fat from your diet, eating lot of green vegetables, seasonal fruits, fish that are high in Omega-3 fatty acids. Limit your salt and alcohol consumption. You can lower cholesterol with at least exercising five days a week. These lifestyle changes can do wonders to your health, and you will definitely see the results.



