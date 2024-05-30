High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Republic of India to Undertake Working visit to Mumbai, 30 – 31 May 2024

H.E. Dato’ Muzafar Shah Mustafa, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Republic of India will be undertaking a working visit to Mumbai from 30th until 31st May 2024. It will be his first visit to Mumbai since assuming his post in October 2023. The High Commissioner of Malaysia is scheduled to pay courtesy calls on H.E. Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra during the visit. He will also meet with the business community in Mumbai to explore opportunities and exchange views in strengthening economic cooperation between Malaysia and India.

H.E. Dato’ Muzafar Shah Mustafa, High Commissioner of Malaysia to the Republic of India

India and Malaysia established bilateral relations in 1957. In terms of trade and investment, both countries signed the Malaysia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (MICECA) in February 2011. The total bilateral trade volume in 2023 was recorded at USD 16.53 billion. India was Malaysia’s 11th largest export destination, and 12th largest import source. Within ASEAN, Malaysia ranks as India’s third largest trading partner. Currently, Malaysia is leading the negotiations for the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) with India to make it more trade-facilitative and beneficial for businesses across the region.

Among the Malaysian companies that currently are operating in Mumbai are Khazanah Malaysia, Petronas Lubricants, Maybank and MFE Formwork Technology (India) Pvt. Ltd.