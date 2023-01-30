Home

News

India

High Danger Avalanche Alert! Jammu Kashmir Issues Warning For Next 24 Hours In These Districts

Several major roads were closed, trains suspended and flights delayed today as the region received heavy snowfall today.

he avalanche struck near Tinku nullah in Pooh and efforts to reopen the road (National Highway 5) are underway.

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Managemeny Authority has issued alert for avalanche with high danger level that is likely to occur above 2500 m above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts in next 24 hours. The region already received a heavy spell of snowfall disrupting the traffic earlier in the day. The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway which connects Kashmir to the rest of India was closed and several other major roads were shut as well.

#WATCH | Due to shooting stones and slide in various stretches, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic: Jammu & Kashmir Traffic Police pic.twitter.com/1M1SriAkrI — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2023

Avalanche Alert In The Following Places In Jammu and Kashmir

High danger level that is likely to occur above 2500 m above sea level over:

Medium danger level avalanche likely to occur above 1500 to 2500 m over:

Bandipore

Ganderbal

Kupwara

Kulgam

Ramban

Trains Suspended, Flights Delayed

The Srinagar Airport in a statement said “Our visibility is only 200 M and there is continuous snowfall We are simultaneously clearing the snow. All flights are delayed. To avoid inconvenience and to avoid Congestion please check the status of your flight from your airlines before coming to the airport.”

All train services were suspended untill further notice.

In wake of the fresh snowfall in the Valley, the Government has rescheduled all the Post Graduate exams in the Valley. “All PG, engineering and other examinations scheduled to be held on January 30, 2023 (Monday) are postponed in view of inclement weather conditions, fresh dates for the deferred Examinations will be notified separately later,” said Controller Examinations Kashmir University.



