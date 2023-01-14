National

‘High Danger’ Avalanche Warning Issued In These 12 J&K Districts After Snow Storm Strikes Gurez

After an avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Gurez, high danger warning has been issued in 12 districts of the state.

Gurez: An avalanche hit a village in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, but there was no loss of life or damage to property, officials said,An avalanche warning has been issued for 12 districts including Bandipora after moderate to heavy snowfall a day before, they said.

The avalanche hit Jurniyal village of Gurez this afternoon but there was no damage, the officials said.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Saturday issued a ‘high danger’ avalanche warning for Kupwara district of north Kashmir and a ‘medium danger’ warning for Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts.

“Avalanche with high danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres of Kupwara district in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla, Doda, Ganderbal, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi districts in the next 24 hours,” SDMA officials said.

They said avalanche with a low danger level is likely to occur above 2,000 metres over Anantnag, Kulgam, and Rajouri districts in the next 24 hours. People have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into avalanche-prone areas.

Two labourers from Kishtwar died on Thursday when an avalanche hit the work site of a construction company in Ganderbal district’s Sonamarg.




Published Date: January 14, 2023 5:29 PM IST



Updated Date: January 14, 2023 5:35 PM IST





