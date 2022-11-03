High Stake Bypolls In 7 Assembly Seats Across 6 States Today Big Electoral Test For Bihar Maharashtra

New Delhi: Seven assembly constituencies in six states will vote in bypolls on Thursday. The seats are spread across Bihar (Mokama, Gopalganj), Maharashtra (Andheri East), Haryana (Adampur), Telangana (Munugde), Uttar Pradesh (Gola Gokrannath) and Odisha (Dhamnagar-SC). The voting will begin at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm amid tight security. The votes will be counted on November 6. The bypolls were necessitated due to demise of sitting MLAs or legislatures switching their sides.Also Read – Bihar Bypoll Tomorrow: Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD, BJP In Neck And Neck Contest In Mokama Constituency

While in Haryana former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s family is trying to hold on to its bastion of five decades, Bihar will see the first electoral test for the Nitish Kumar-led ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government, formed less than three months ago after the JD(U) parted ways with the BJP. Also Read – Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Says ‘I’ll Beg On Streets To Find Money’ For THIS Reason

The BJP is also seeking to retain Gola Gorakhnath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls. Also Read – Paonta Sahib Constituency: Close Fight Between Congress, BJP; All Eyes on Major Contenders

In Adampur, Haryana, the by-election was necessitated after Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate.

In Mokama, BJP is contesting for the first time as the party had earlier left the seat to its allies. Both the BJP and the RJD have fielded the wives of local musclemen in the bypolls. BJP nominee Sonam Devi is up against RJD’s Neelam Devi, whose husband Anant Singh’s disqualification has necessitated the by-election.

In Gopalganj, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD has fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

In Maharashtra, Shiv Sena’s Rutuja Latke is expected to comfortably win Andheri East Assembly constituency after the BJP withdrew from the contest which is the first after the recent split in the Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who replaced Thackeray as the Maharashtra chief minister.

In Telangana, the TRS which has been recently named Bhara Rashtra Samiti (BRS) is confident of its dominance in state politics while the BJP hopes to emerge as the alternative to TRS in Mugugode.

While 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is between RK Rajagopal Reddy for BJP, former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress’ Palvai Sravanthi.

The Gola Gorakhnath seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. The BJP has fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, while the SP candidate is former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.

In Haryana, former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s grandson is among 22 candidates in the fray. The Congress has fielded former Union minister Jai Prakash, a three-time MP from Hisar and two-time MLA as well. The INLD picked Congress rebel Kurda Ram Nambardar as its candidate. The AAP has fielded Satender Singh, who switched over from the BJP.

In Odisha, the BJD has fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total five candidates in Dhamnagar. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the by-poll. The saffron party, banking on sympathy votes, has fielded Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for polling, including the deployment of 3,366 state police and 15 companies of central security personnel in Manugoda. Webcasting would be done from all the polling stations, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)