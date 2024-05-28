Home

Rajasthan Heatwave: High Temperatures Cause 6 Deaths, Over 3,000 People Suffer Heatstroke; State Issues District-Wise Advisory

The temperatures across the country are rising rapidly, especially in North India including Delhi, UP and Rajasthan. Amid heatwave conditions in Rajasthan that have resulted in six deaths and several people suffering from heatstroke, the state government has issued a district-wise advisory.

Rajasthan Heatwave Advisory Issued: The summers have arrived and while usually, it is the month of June that breaks records with excessive heat and extremely high temperatures, this year, May seems like June with heatwave conditions and extreme humidity across the country. The scorching heat and rising temperatures, especially in North India, have unfortunately caused many deaths in different cities. Six people in Rajasthan have also passed away because of a heatstroke due to the high temperatures and thousands have been getting treatment at hospitals for heatstroke. The Rajasthan government has also issued a district-wise advisory to avoid any further mishaps..

Rajasthan Heatwave: District-Wise Advisory Issued

As mentioned earlier, a Rajasthan Minister has said that due to the rising temperatures, there have been six deaths and different districts have also been asked to release an advisory for the residents. On heatwave conditions in the state, Rajasthan Minister Dr.Kirodi Lal Meena said, “We have asked all districts to issue advisories to the public to stay out of sun and heat and take all precautions. Post-mortem of six deceased persons reveals heatwave as their reason of death…”

#WATCH | On heatwave conditions in the state, Rajasthan Minister Dr.Kirodi Lal Meena says, “We have asked all districts to issue advisories to the public to stay out of sun and heat and take all precautions. Post-mortem of six deceased persons reveals heatwave as their reason of… pic.twitter.com/uKvogV7RAx — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2024

Heatstroke Patients In Rajasthan Cross 3600

The number of heatstroke patients in Rajasthan increased from 2809 to 3622 on Monday as the state continued to witness intense heatwave conditions. The death crime, however, remained unchanged at one, health officials confirmed. On Monday, Phalodi was the hottest in the state at 49.4 degrees Celsius — 6.3 degrees above normal — while Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 46.4 degrees Celsius — 0.8 degrees higher than Sunday. Kota registered a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius — 5 degrees above normal.

Rajasthan Weather: IMD Update

Meteorological Department officials said that there will be no respite from soaring mercury on Tuesday in the state. Almost all cities in the state registered a temperature of over 45 degrees Celsius. Ajmer recorded a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, Bhilwara (47.4), Bharatpur (48.2), Alwar (46.2), Pilani (48.5), Chittorgarh (47), Barmer (49.3), Jaisalmer (48.7), Jodhpur (47.4), Bikaner (48.2), Churu (48), Sri Ganganagar (48.3), and Dholpur recorded a maximum temperature of 48.1 degrees Celsius.

There is a strong possibility that the ongoing intense heatwave conditions will continue for the next 2-3 days. However, the temperature will start coming down from May 29 onwards and in the first week of June, the maximum temperature will stay normal, said R.S. Sharma, Director, India Meteorological Department, Jaipur.

