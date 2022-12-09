High Voltage Live Wire Falls on TC Standing At Kharagpur Station

The dramatic visuals show the railway official falling on the tracks with his head down after being electrocuted by the high tension live wire.

Caught on Camera: In yet another horrific video, a ticket collector was electrocuted when a live wire fell on him at Kharagpur railway station in West Bengal. The official, a travelling ticket examiner (TTE), was standing on a platform when a high-voltage wire snapped over his head. The dramatic visuals show him falling on the tracks with his head down.

The man, identifies as Sujan Singh Sardar sustained burn injuries in the mishap. He was rescued by the railway staff and passengers. The incident caught on camera is going viral on social media.

According to Ananth Rupanagudi, a Railway bureaucrat wrote on Twitter, “A freak accident – a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE’s head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment.”

A freak accident – a long piece of loose cable, taken by a bird somehow came in contact with the OHE wire and the other end came down and touched a TTE’s head. He suffered burn injuries but is out of danger and under treatment – at Kharagpur station yesterday afternoon! #Accident pic.twitter.com/ObEbzd1cOF — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) December 8, 2022

Kharagpur DRM Mohammad Sujat Hashmi, while speaking to India Today, said, “We don’t know the exact reason but there were some decorative wires that probably injured the TTE. Fortunately, he is stable. The official is alright and we spoke to him.”



