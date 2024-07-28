Highlighting The Plight Of Majestic, Stunning Big Cat

Home

Tigers continue to face significant threats, including illegal wildlife trade, climate change, habitat modification and encroachment, and human-wildlife conflict.

New Delhi: As the world comes together to celebrate World Tiger Day on July 29, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the significance of this majestic big cat and the pressing need to continue our conservation efforts.

India’s tiger population has surged from approximately 1,400 in 2006 to 2,967 by 2018. As of the latest census in 2022, India is home to 3,682 tigers, representing 75 percent of the global tiger population.

Despite these achievements, the larger picture reveals a stark reality as the global tiger population has plummeted by 96% over the last century alone. Tigers continue to face significant threats, including illegal wildlife trade, climate change, habitat modification and encroachment, and human-wildlife conflict. These threats underscore the critical need for continued and enhanced conservation efforts.

A poignant example of the challenges faced in tiger conservation is the story of Gopal, a wild tiger from Nagarahole National Park. Gopal became a victim of conflict, necessitating his rescue to protect him from the escalating situation. Today, Gopal resides in a forested enclosure at the Bannerghatta Tiger Sanctuary in Karnataka, managed by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the Born Free Foundation.

Approaching the age of 16, Gopal is now under specialised geriatric care provided by a skilled team of veterinarians at Wildlife SOS. Their goal is to ensure that he ages gracefully and encounters minimal health issues during this stage of his life. This comprehensive care includes regular health check-ups and tailored enrichments to suit his preferences and needs.

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary of Wildlife SOS remarked, “Wildlife SOS remains committed to implementing best conservation practices for Gopal. The organisation continuously works to provide safe rehabilitation for tigers in India, aiming to mitigate the threats they face and ensure their survival for generations to come.”

Recognising the challenges to tiger conservation, Wildlife SOS has extended support to treat several wild tigers in need of medical assistance. Under its medical outreach initiative, the NGO, in collaboration with the Rajasthan Forest Department, treated a limping tiger with injuries on all four limbs at Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve. Leveraging state-of-the-art medical equipment, Wildlife SOS provided a thorough diagnosis and successful treatment to the tiger. Additionally, the organisation is also a part of the Wildlife Expert Committee at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, providing medical consultations for the tigers at the reserve.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, said, “Tigers continue to face significant challenges, including habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict, and illegal wildlife trade. To address these threats, we’re working on multiple fronts: providing medical care for injured tigers, finding ways to reduce man-animal conflict situations, rescuing and rehabilitating tigers, and combating poaching. Our tiger rescue centre is a key part of this effort, and we hope it will inspire greater public awareness and support for tiger conservation.”











