Tuesday, December 13, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS | ARG vs CRO, World Cup S/F: Messi’s Penalty, Alvarez’s Brace Seals FINALE Ticket

So here we are! We now have the four top teams battle it out for the ultimate prize in football. Argentina takes on Croatia tonight and one of the two teams will become the first finalist in Qatar. All to play for with so much at stake. Argentina starts as slight favourites, but 2018 runners-up Croatia cannot be taken lightly. There is much buzz around the match as two greats – Luka Modric and Lionel Messi – would take the pitch at the Lusail stadium in Doha.

LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup S/F 1: Check LIVE build-up for World Cup semi-final. Check updates, LIVE streaming details here. Luka Modric vs Lionel Messi LIVE.



