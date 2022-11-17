Thursday, November 17, 2022
National

Highlights | Australia vs England Scorecard, 1st ODI: AUS Ride On Smith, Warner Fifties To Beat ENG

Highlights | Australia vs England Scorecard, 1st ODI

Australia beat England by 6 wickets.

After a scintillating season of T20 cricket, it is now time for the ODIs where Australia host England on Thursday in the first ODI at the Adelaide Oval. Australia, who were the defending champions in the T20 World Cup, could not even make the knockouts and hence they will look for a fresh start. England on the other hand would like to continue their dominance in white-ball cricket. There is an ODI World Cup coming up next year and hence this is a good opportunity for teams to start prepping.

 



