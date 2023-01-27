HIGHLIGHTS | BEL Vs NED, Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinal 2: Belgium Beat Netherlands 3-2 In SO
HIGHLIGHTS | Hockey World Cup 2023, Semifinals, Scores: Belgium defeated Netherlands 3-2 in the penalty shootout at the Kalinga Stadium to set final date with Germany in the Hockey World Cup 2023. The game ended 2-2 at the end of the regular time before Vanasch made some brilliant saves during the shootout to put the defending champions in the summit clash. Earlier, Gonzalo Peillat scored his first hattrick for his adopted country to put Germany in the final after 13 years past Australia. Germany beat Australia 4-3 in semifinal 1.
