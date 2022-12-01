Thursday, December 1, 2022
HomeNationalHighlights FIFA World Cup 2022
National

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022

admin
By admin
0
61


live

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Group F Match AS IT HAPPENED

FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming, Japan vs Spain, Japan vs Spain Live Streaming, Japan vs Spain TV Telecast, Japan vs Spain FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup Fixtures, FIFA World Cup Schedule, FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup TV Telecast, Jio Cinema, FIFA World Cup Jio Cinema, FIFA World Cup Sports18, Japan vs Spain Live Football Score, Japan vs Spain Goals, Japan vs Spain Highlights, Highlights Japan vs Spain, FIFA World Cup Highlights, Costa Rica vs Germany, Costa Rica vs Germany Live, Costa Rica vs Germany Kick off, Costa Rica vs Germany Highlights, Costa Rica vs Germany Best Goals, Costa Rica vs Germany Live Streaming, Live Match
LIVE FIFA World Cup 2022, Group F Match Score and Updates

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Group F Match AS IT HAPPENED

Japan vs Spain: After conceding late to miss out on a victory against Germany, Spain finds itself with some work left to do against Japan to guarantee its spot in the round of 16 at the World Cup. The Spaniards doen’t need much, though, because a draw on Thursday will be enough, and even a loss may allow the team to advance depending on the other Group E result between Germany and Costa Rica.

Costa Rica vs Germany: It’s a simple task for Germany in its final game of group stage: beat Costa Rica on Thursday or the four-time World Cup champions will go home early for a second consecutive tournament. Germany was knocked out as reigning World Cup champions in group play four years ago in Russia.

Check out match updates here:




  • 2:24 AM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: Full time, Japan beat Spain 2-1. Germany and Costa Rica knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2022.



  • 2:20 AM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: The equation is fairly simple – Even if Japan beat Spain, both of them go through. But, Germany will go home who are currently leading against Costa Rica.



  • 2:18 AM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: On the other hand, Spain are still 1-2 trailing against Japan. GOAL!!! Fullkrug scores for Germany. CRC 2-4 GER (91″)



  • 2:13 AM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: GOAL!!! Germany in the lead courtesy courtesy of a brace from Kai Havertz. CRC 2-3 GER (86″)



  • 2:01 AM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: GOAL!!! Germans are back with a bang. They equalize in style as the lead for Costa Rica doesn’t remain for long. CRC 2-2 GER (75″)



  • 1:59 AM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: GOAL!!! Are we heading towards another upset? Juan Pablo Vargas scores one to take the lead for Costa Rica. CRC 2-1 GER (72″)



  • 1:48 AM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: GOAL!!! Costa Rica get an equalizer which they wanted. Tejeda is the man. CRC 1-1 GER (62″)



  • 1:42 AM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: What do we have here.. Japan’s Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka have scored one goal each to take a lead. JPN 2-1 SPN (56″)



  • 1:35 AM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Japan vs Spain, Costa Rica vs Germany: 2nd half begin…







Published Date: December 2, 2022 2:24 AM IST



Updated Date: December 2, 2022 2:26 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
Angels survive thrilling three-setter vs HD Spikers, move to threshold of glory
Next article
NFR Round 1 Live free 2022 (National Finals Rodeo) In Las Vegas
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
61
Previous article
Angels survive thrilling three-setter vs HD Spikers, move to threshold of glory
Next article
NFR Round 1 Live free 2022 (National Finals Rodeo) In Las Vegas
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677