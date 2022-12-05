Monday, December 5, 2022
National

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16: BRA Beat KOR By 4-1 To Advance Into Q/f

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Brazil vs South Korea, Group of 16 AS IT HAPPENED!

Qatar: Brazil beat South Korea by 4-1 to reach quarterfinal.

Brazil will be clear favourites against South Korea, but coach Tite has got some injury worries that could disrupt his side. It was confirmed on Saturday that forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles are both out of the World Cup through injury. Danilo and Alex Sandro are also doubts, while the Brazilians are also continuing to monitor Neymar’s ankle.

 



