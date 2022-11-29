Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group B, Iran vs USA, Wales vs England: ENG, USA Qualify For Round of 16







AS IT HAPPENED | Iran vs USA, Wales vs England FIFA World Cup, Iran vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022, Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022: Christian Pulisic scored while crashing headfirst into the goalkeeper in the 38th minute as the United States advanced to the knockout round of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran in a politically charged rematch of their famous meeting a quarter-century ago. In the other match, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both found the net to put England into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Wales. Rashford grabbled all the limelight with his quick-fire brace. Now Iran will play Netherlands in the Round of 16 and England will play against Senegal.





