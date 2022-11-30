Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group C, Poland vs Argentina, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: ARG, POL Qualify For Round of 16

AS IT HAPPENED | Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, Poland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022, Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Lionel Messi had a penalty saved but his team still beat Poland 2-0 on Wednesday after second-half goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez helped them advanced to the last 16. In the other match, Henry Martin and Luis Chaves each scored in Mexico’s furious attempt to stay alive at the World Cup, but the 2-1 victory Wednesday night over Saudi Arabia was not enough. Because of Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Poland in a simultaneous match, Mexico failed to advance out of its group for the first time since 1978. Argentina will face Australia in the Round of 16, whereas Poland will have to go through defending champions France.



