Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group D, Tunisia vs France, Australia vs Denmark: FRA, AUS Qualify For Round of 16

AS IT HAPPENED |  Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup, Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup, Tunisia vs France FIFA World Cup 2022, Australia vs Denmark FIFA World Cup 2022: Defending champion France won its World Cup group despite losing to Tunisia 1-0 Wednesday. Wahbi Khazri scored in the 58th minute to give the Tunisians the victory, but it wasn’t enough to get them into the round of 16. Australia beat Denmark 1-0, courtesy of a Matthew Leckie goal in other Group D game and finished second on goal difference.



Source link

