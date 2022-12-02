Friday, December 2, 2022
HomeNationalHighlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group G, Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs...
National

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group G, Serbia vs Switzerland, Cameroon vs Brazil: BRA, SUI Qualify For Round of 16

admin
By admin
0
22



AS IT HAPPENED | Serbia vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022, Cameroon vs Brazil, Cameroon vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022, Serbia vs Switzerland: Vincent Aboubakar scored with a header two minutes into stoppage time in Cameroon’s 1-0 win over Brazil at the World Cup on Friday, a result that still allowed the five-time champions to win the group and eliminate the Africans. In the other match, Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime. Brazil will face South Korea in the Pre-Quarters.

 



Source link

Previous article
Cameroon beats Brazil 1-0 but bows out of World Cup
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
TOP ups TOP ups TOP ups TOP ups TOP ups

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
22
Previous article
Cameroon beats Brazil 1-0 but bows out of World Cup
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677