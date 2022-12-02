Friday, December 2, 2022
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022- Group H, South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay: POR, URU Qualify For Round of 16

AS IT HAPPENED | South Korea vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022, South Korea vs Portugal, Ghana vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022, Ghana vs Uruguay: The South Koreans had done their job, beating Portugal 2-1 on a stoppage-time goal. Now came an agonizing wait. They just needed Uruguay to not score a goal against Ghana in the other group match that still had at least six minutes to play. Some South Korea fans prayed. Others were crying, just like captain Son Heung-min in the players’ huddle. They could soon celebrate as Uruguay could only manage to win 2-0 against their African opposition.

 

 



Gap In Testing, Vaccination Might Pave Way For New COVID variant to Emerge Again, Warns WHO
Mill Creek vs Milton Live Free Watch High School Football Playoffs Game (12/2/2022)
