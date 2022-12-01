Thursday, December 1, 2022
Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022

Highlights FIFA World Cup 2022, Group F Match Score and Updates

Croatia vs Belgium: When Belgium’s “Golden Generation” meets Croatia’s accomplished veterans in a decisive World Cup match, there won’t be much room on the field for younger players. Croatia, which reached the final four years ago, and Belgium, which finished third in 2018, each rely on a vast array of experienced players.

Canada vs Morocco: Morocco would advance with a victory or a draw on Thursday against already-eliminated Canada and also could reach the round of 16 with a loss depending on the result of Belgium’s match with Croatia. The Atlas Lions opened with a 0-0 draw against Croatia before upsetting second-ranked Belgium 2-0 on goals by Romain Saïss and Zakaria Aboukhlal.




  • 10:26 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: Full time for Morocco vs Canada as they moroccan side emerge victorius by 2-1.



  • 10:25 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: Full time in Croatia vs Belgium game as the scoreline remained 0-0.



  • 10:05 PM IST




  • 9:43 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: Belgium is gradually pressing forward for an opener. Croatian defenders and midfielders are doing their best to keep them away. CRO 0-0 BEL (54″)



  • 9:12 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: GOAL!! Canada is well and truly in this match. CAN 1-2 MOR (42″)



  • 9:09 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: It is currently going neck to neck at the moment between Croatia and Belgium. Other than a penalty for Croatia, no chances yet for either or these sides. CRO 0-0 BEL (40″)



  • 8:58 PM IST


    LIVE FIFA WC 2022, Croatia vs Belgium, Canada vs Morocco: GOAL!!! Rampant Morocco score another one. This time, it is Youssef En-Nesyri. MOR 2-0 CAN (27″)







Published Date: December 1, 2022 10:40 PM IST



Updated Date: December 1, 2022 10:42 PM IST





