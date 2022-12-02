Friday, December 2, 2022
HIGHLIGHTS | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 2 Scorecard: Imam-Shafique Lead Pakistan's Resistance At Day 2 Stumps

Highlights | Pak vs Eng, 1st Test Day 2 Scorecard

While Pakistan pulled it back in the middle-session of the opening day of the historic first Test against England at Rawalpindi, the visitors smashed the hosts to all parts of the ground during the first and the last session. Three centurions on day 1 and a plethora of records shattered. On a flat strip, the Pakistani bowlers were equally flat managing to bowl merely three maiden overs on the opening day. With Stokes and ton-up Brook in the middle, England would look to continue domination. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

 

 



