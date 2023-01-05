Hilarious Memes Set Internet On Fire As Delhi Freezes At 3 Degrees Celsius. Check Best Ones Here News
Hilarious memes flooded social media as Delhi recorded 3 degree Celsius – the lowest in January in two years.
New Delhi: A freezing fog settled over Delhi as the temperature dropped more on Thursday. The minimum temperature in Delhi touched 3 degree Celsius – — the lowest in January in two years – today as as the national capital experienced a harsh bout of winter cold.
Most people kept indoors and turned to space heaters and cups of hot tea to keep themselves warm as frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelled through the capital city. Meanwhile, many flooded social media with hilarious memes on Delhi winters.
Take a look at the best memes here:
Delhi Winters
Le Me:#ColdWave #delhiwinters pic.twitter.com/B1wF8hAgww
— Surabhi Shukla (@SurabhiShukla19) January 5, 2023
3 degree in Delhi 😵💫#coldweather #ColdWave #cold pic.twitter.com/XeZREYRKKS
— Dr. Varun Tyagi (@DrVarunTyagi1) January 5, 2023
Govt. : Severe #ColdWave is there, don’t go out.
Delhi public in Rajai RN : pic.twitter.com/3WLTBGVnO4
— UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) January 5, 2023
Me & my homies during Winters –#ColdWave pic.twitter.com/I7ZRVTNSy4
— GURI CHAUDHARY 🍥 (@GuriChaudhary77) January 5, 2023
Delhi with 2.8 degree where in mumbai 28 degree still we are feeling cold and wearing sweaters and jackets #ColdWave pic.twitter.com/Q4a7XkhbGN
— SavageNewsFurkan (@furkanaibani) January 5, 2023
