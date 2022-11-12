Himachal Election 2022 Fate Of 412 Candidates To Be Sealed Polling on 68 Seats From 8 AM

Himachal Election LIVE: 7 key constituencies

Seraj: A crucial constituency, Seraj will witness incumbent CM Jairam Thakur seeking re-election.

Hamirpur: This seat has assumed greater importance as it falls under the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency which is represented by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Shimla Rural: A Congress bastion, Shimla Rural has become a battle of prestige for Congress as the late Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh is contesting from here.

Mandi: BJP’s Anil Sharma, the son of former Union Minister Sukh Ram, has been pitted against Congress’ Champa Thakur.

Kangra: While BJP hasn’t won this seat since 1998, it is seeking to spring a surprise by fielding Pawan Kumar Kajal. The sitting MLA from Kangra from Congress.

Haroli: Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri is contesting on a Congress ticket from this seat which he has won since 2012.

Theog: This was the only seat won by CPI(M) in the last Assembly election.