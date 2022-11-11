Himachal Election 2022 How To Vote Without Voter ID; Check List Of Documents Required

Himachal Election 2022: If you don’t have voter ID, here’s a list of documents you can use to cast your vote for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022.

The voting for Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 will start from 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm.

Himachal Election 2022: All eyes are on Himachal Pradesh which will go to polls on Saturday. The voting for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will start from 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. We all know voter ID is required to cast your vote for the Himachal Election 2022 but you can also vote using other document.

Himachal Election 2022: List of documents required to vote without voter ID

Passport Drivers’ licence PAN card Service identity cards with photographs for employees of Central and State governments PSUs and Public Limited Companies Passbooks with photographs issued by banks or post offices Smart card issued by RGI under NPR MGNREGA job card Health insurance smart card issued under schemes of the Ministry of Labour Pension document with photograph Official identity cards for MPs, MLAs and MLCs Aadhaar card

About Himachal Pradesh Election 2022

Facing strong winds of anti-incumbency, the BJP leadership in Himachal Pradesh led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur seems to be banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “charisma”, while the main Opposition Congress is eyeing to return to the helm by wooing its 2.5-lakh strong government employees, state’s crucial vote bank, with a promise of restoring the old pension scheme. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal-led the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in the fray for the first time in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls



