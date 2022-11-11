Himachal Election 2022 Voting For 68 Seats Tomorrow Your Guide For Polling Day

Himachal Election 2022: The voting for 69 Assembly seats will be held on Saturday, November 12 with BJP eyeing a comeback and Congress looking to return to the helm. Meanwhile, the AAP is trying its luck for the first time.

The voting for Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 will start from 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm.

Himachal Election 2022: All eyes are on Himachal Pradesh as the hill state is set to go for polls on Saturday, November 12. The polling for 68 Assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh will begin from 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing a comeback while Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying its luck for the first time. Meanwhile, Congress is looking to return to the helm with a promise of restoring the old pension scheme among others. The BJP had won 44 of the 68 Assembly seats in 2017 Himachal Election with a vote share of 48.8 per cent, up from 38.47 per cent in 2012.

Himachal Election 2022: Top Points To Know

The BJP and the Congress are contesting on all 68 Assembly constituencies, while the AAP has fielded 67 candidates.

412 candidates including 24 female and 388 male candidates are in fray for the 2022 Himachal Election. Of them, 193,106 are first-time voters in the age of 18-19 years.

Among the elderly candidates, the Congress has fielded Col. Dhani Ram Shandil (82) from Solan; Chandra Kumar (78) from Jawali; Kaul Singh Thakur (76) from Drang; Thakur Singh Bharmouri (75) from Bharmour; Kishori Lal (75) from Baijnath and Khimi Ram (73) from Banjar.

Congress rebel Gangu Ram Musafir (77), who has been denied the party nomination, is contesting as an Independent from Pachhad. The youngest candidate is Piyush Kanga (26), who is in fray from Bilaspur as an Independent.

The BJP has denied the party ticket to 11 sitting legislators, shifting seats of two ministers, denying nomination to one minister, whose son has been fielded from that constituency, and swapping seats of two veterans owing to infighting.

The Congress, which is trying to build up its ground on the slogan “Himachal ka Sankalp, Congress hi Vikalp” (For Himachal’s resolve, the Congress is the only alternative), has retained all its 19 outgoing lawmakers.

Two Congress MLAs — Pawan Kajal from Kangra and Lakhwinder Singh Rana from Nalagarh — in the 68-member House had joined the BJP and in the fray again from their respective seats.

For the Assembly elections, three auxiliary polling stations — Sidhbari (Dharamsala), Bara Bhangal (Baijnath) and Dhillon (Kasauli) — are being set up.

Chamba, a remote district, has the maximum number of 1,459 voters in the Manola polling station in Dalhousie, while Bharmour has only 84 voters.

Kangra having 15 constituencies has the highest 1,511 voters in Sidhabari, while the lowest polling station is Kalangan in Nurpur having 75 voters. The remotest polling station in the district is Manch in the Shahpur constituency where the polling party has to walk 7 km.

Another remote district, Lahaul-Spiti, has 811 voters in Kaza, while Lingar has only 38 voters.

In Kullu district, the Manali constituency has Chichonga polling station with 1,305 voters, while Banjar’s polling station Tilga has the least number of 89 voters. For the Shakti polling station in Banjar assembly, polling parties have to trudge 10 km.

Mandi, the second largest district having 10 Assembly seats, has the highest 1,403 voters in the Chaugan polling station under the Sundernagar constituency, while the lowest 95 voters at the Jarathu polling station.

Manjhagan is the remote polling station in the district where the polling party has to walk 10 km to reach there.

The Hamirpur constituency has the highest number of 1,283 voters in the Swahal polling station, while the Barsar constituency has the lowest number of 105 voters at Balh Dhatwalian polling station.

Comprising eight assembly constituencies, Shimla district has maximum 1,298 voters in the Charoli polling station in Chopal assembly.

Brief: The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8.



