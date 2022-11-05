Saturday, November 5, 2022
HomeNationalHimachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Congress Promises Old Pension Scheme 300 Units Free Power...
National

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Congress Promises Old Pension Scheme 300 Units Free Power In Its Manifesto

admin
By admin
0
59


Congress released its manifesto on Saturday and promised to implement the old pension scheme, provide 300 units of free power, and release ₹10 crore as ‘StartUp fund’ in each constituency. 

Congress, Congress released manifesto, HImachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav, Himachal Election 2022
Congress released its manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, promising old pension scheme, 300 units free power and startup fund worth Rs 10 Crore

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: As parties gear for HP Vidhan Sabha polls to be held on November 12; Congress, on Saturday, released its manifesto in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. It has promised to implement the old pension scheme, provide 300 units of free power, and release ₹10 crore as ‘StartUp fund’ in each constituency.

Others present at the party’s poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

Party’s poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and has not fulfilled the promises made five years ago. “This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh,” Shandil said.

The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, the counting of votes will take place on December 8. As per the electoral roll published on 10 October, over 55 lakh electors are registered, out of which around 55,000 are PwD electors, while over 1.22 lakh are 80+ senior citizens and 1.86 lakh first-time voters in Himachal Pradesh.

The EC will also set up 7,881 polling stations across 68 Assembly seats for the smooth conduct of elections. Around 142 polling stations will be operated by women and 37 polling station will be operated by Divyang people.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 1:26 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
In An Explosive Letter Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Calls Arvind Kejriwal
Next article
Virat Kohli Birthday VIDEO: WATCH Rishabh Pant STEAL Show at Celebration PARTYYY
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Congress Promises Old Pension Scheme 300 Units Free Power In Its Manifesto

admin
By admin
0
59


Congress released its manifesto on Saturday and promised to implement the old pension scheme, provide 300 units of free power, and release ₹10 crore as ‘StartUp fund’ in each constituency. 

Congress, Congress released manifesto, HImachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls, Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Chunav, Himachal Election 2022
Congress released its manifesto for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, promising old pension scheme, 300 units free power and startup fund worth Rs 10 Crore

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: As parties gear for HP Vidhan Sabha polls to be held on November 12; Congress, on Saturday, released its manifesto in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. It has promised to implement the old pension scheme, provide 300 units of free power, and release ₹10 crore as ‘StartUp fund’ in each constituency.

Others present at the party’s poll manifesto release included AICC in-charge for Himachal Rajeev Shukla, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and AICC secretaries Tejinder Pal Bittu and Manish Chatrath.

Party’s poll manifesto committee chairman Dhani Ram Shandil said the BJP has failed to live up to the expectations of people and has not fulfilled the promises made five years ago. “This is not just a poll manifesto but a document prepared for the development and welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh,” Shandil said.

The Congress is banking on the anti-incumbency factor and urging voters not to reelect the BJP in the state.

In Himachal Pradesh, the counting of votes will take place on December 8. As per the electoral roll published on 10 October, over 55 lakh electors are registered, out of which around 55,000 are PwD electors, while over 1.22 lakh are 80+ senior citizens and 1.86 lakh first-time voters in Himachal Pradesh.

The EC will also set up 7,881 polling stations across 68 Assembly seats for the smooth conduct of elections. Around 142 polling stations will be operated by women and 37 polling station will be operated by Divyang people.




Published Date: November 5, 2022 1:26 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
In An Explosive Letter Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Calls Arvind Kejriwal
Next article
Virat Kohli Birthday VIDEO: WATCH Rishabh Pant STEAL Show at Celebration PARTYYY
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677