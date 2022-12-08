Thursday, December 8, 2022
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results Live: Lahaul & Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar, Anni

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results Live: Stay tuned to this space for regular updates on Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar and Anni constituency seats.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Results Live: Counting of votes for Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar and Anni constituency seats will begin shortly at 8 am. While the trends are expected to emerge in an hour or so, a final picture for likely to be clear by evening. Himachal Pradesh assembly polls results will be keenly followed by all as the exit polls have given mixed verdicts with some favouring BJP to win while others have predicted the Congress to make a comeback.

Stay tuned to this space for regular updates on Lahaul and Spiti, Manali, Kullu, Banjar and Anni constituency seats.




Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:37 AM IST





Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Vadgam, Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar, Kankrej
Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly
Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Vadgam, Palanpur, Deesa, Deodar, Kankrej
Counting of Votes to Begin Shortly
