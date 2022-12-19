HomeNationalHimachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tests Positive For COVID19
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Tests Positive For COVID19

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh on December 11. This comes as India logged 135 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased marginally to 3,559 from 3,552, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

Sukhu underwent the test for Covid-19 infection on Sunday, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today.

Sukhu, a four-time MLA and also the head of the Congress’ election committee, was named as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister after the Congress wrested control of the state from BJP by winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly.




Published Date: December 19, 2022 10:22 AM IST



Updated Date: December 19, 2022 11:17 AM IST





