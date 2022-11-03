Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Will BJP Retain Jogindernagar Seat

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jogindernagar Assembly constituency, which lies in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, comes under Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Hoping to retain its seat, the BJP has fielded party’s current MLA Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar. Voting for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single-phased manner on November 12. The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8.Also Read – Bhoranj: BJP’s Long Held Citadel Will Hold Ground In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls?

Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency: It’s BJP vs Congress vs AAP

Prakash Rana, the current MLA from Jogindernagar, has been given ticket by the BJP. Prakash Rana had won the Jogindernagar seat in 2017 Himachal Pradesh Election as an independent candidate. Rana later joined BJP. There have been reports that BJP may face factionalism after the party denied ticket to former minister Gulab Singh Thakur. Gulab Singh Thakur, a senior BJP leader, had won the Jogindernagar seat twice in 2012 and 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. BJP’s Prakash Rana will face Congress candidate Surendra Pal Thakur and AAP’s Ravider Paul Singh to retain his seat.

JOGINDERNAGAR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY AT GLANCE

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Key Candidates

Prakash Rana – BJP

Surendra Pal Thakur – Congress

Ravider Paul Singh – AAP

Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency: A look at the history

2017 Prakash Rana IND 31214 2012 Gulab Singh Thakur BJP 30092 2007 Gulab Singh BJP 26926 2003 Surender Pal INC 24518 1998 Gulab Singh INC 13862 1993 Gulab Singh INC 18412 1990 Gulab Singh INC 15924 1985 Ratan Lal IND 12790 1982 Gulab Singh IND 8586 1977 Ghulab Singh JNP 5705

