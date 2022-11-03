Thursday, November 3, 2022
HomeNationalHimachal Pradesh Election 2022 Will BJP Retain Jogindernagar Seat
National

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Will BJP Retain Jogindernagar Seat

admin
By admin
0
47



Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jogindernagar Assembly constituency, which lies in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, comes under Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Hoping to retain its seat, the BJP has fielded party’s current MLA Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar. Voting for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single-phased manner on November 12. The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8.Also Read – Bhoranj: BJP’s Long Held Citadel Will Hold Ground In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls?

Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency: It’s BJP vs Congress vs AAP

Prakash Rana, the current MLA from Jogindernagar, has been given ticket by the BJP. Prakash Rana had won the Jogindernagar seat in 2017 Himachal Pradesh Election as an independent candidate. Rana later joined BJP. There have been reports that BJP may face factionalism after the party denied ticket to former minister Gulab Singh Thakur. Gulab Singh Thakur, a senior BJP leader, had won the Jogindernagar seat twice in 2012 and 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. BJP’s Prakash Rana will face Congress candidate Surendra Pal Thakur and AAP’s Ravider Paul Singh to retain his seat.

JOGINDERNAGAR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY AT GLANCE

  • Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)
  • Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Key Candidates

  • Prakash Rana – BJP
  • Surendra Pal Thakur – Congress
  • Ravider Paul Singh – AAP

Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency: A look at the history

2017 Prakash Rana IND 31214
2012 Gulab Singh Thakur BJP 30092
2007 Gulab Singh BJP 26926
2003 Surender Pal INC 24518
1998 Gulab Singh INC 13862
1993 Gulab Singh INC 18412
1990 Gulab Singh INC 15924
1985 Ratan Lal IND 12790
1982 Gulab Singh IND 8586
1977 Ghulab Singh JNP 5705

Brief: Can BJP hold onto Jogindernagar seat in 2022 Himachal Pradesh Election? Or will Congress wrest power from BJP? Will AAP spell magic? Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 and Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022.





Source link

Previous article
GRAP Stage IV Comes Into Force. From Ban On Diesel Vehicles To WFH, Here Is What Will Be Impacted
Next article
Israel’s Netanyahu makes comeback as Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Will BJP Retain Jogindernagar Seat

admin
By admin
0
47



Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Jogindernagar Assembly constituency, which lies in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, comes under Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Hoping to retain its seat, the BJP has fielded party’s current MLA Prakash Rana from Jogindernagar. Voting for 68 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single-phased manner on November 12. The results for Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will be declared on December 8. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly ends on January 8.Also Read – Bhoranj: BJP’s Long Held Citadel Will Hold Ground In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls?

Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency: It’s BJP vs Congress vs AAP

Prakash Rana, the current MLA from Jogindernagar, has been given ticket by the BJP. Prakash Rana had won the Jogindernagar seat in 2017 Himachal Pradesh Election as an independent candidate. Rana later joined BJP. There have been reports that BJP may face factionalism after the party denied ticket to former minister Gulab Singh Thakur. Gulab Singh Thakur, a senior BJP leader, had won the Jogindernagar seat twice in 2012 and 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. BJP’s Prakash Rana will face Congress candidate Surendra Pal Thakur and AAP’s Ravider Paul Singh to retain his seat.

JOGINDERNAGAR ASSEMBLY CONSTITUENCY AT GLANCE

  • Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)
  • Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Key Candidates

  • Prakash Rana – BJP
  • Surendra Pal Thakur – Congress
  • Ravider Paul Singh – AAP

Jogindernagar Assembly Constituency: A look at the history

2017 Prakash Rana IND 31214
2012 Gulab Singh Thakur BJP 30092
2007 Gulab Singh BJP 26926
2003 Surender Pal INC 24518
1998 Gulab Singh INC 13862
1993 Gulab Singh INC 18412
1990 Gulab Singh INC 15924
1985 Ratan Lal IND 12790
1982 Gulab Singh IND 8586
1977 Ghulab Singh JNP 5705

Brief: Can BJP hold onto Jogindernagar seat in 2022 Himachal Pradesh Election? Or will Congress wrest power from BJP? Will AAP spell magic? Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022 and Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022.





Source link

Previous article
GRAP Stage IV Comes Into Force. From Ban On Diesel Vehicles To WFH, Here Is What Will Be Impacted
Next article
Israel’s Netanyahu makes comeback as Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677