Himachal Pradesh election BJP Releases 62 Candidates Names CM Jairam Thakur To contest from Seraj; Full List Here

Himachal Pradesh Assembly election 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a list of 62 candidates for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly election. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj, Anil Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, has been fielded from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una.Also Read – BJP Announces List For 3 Candidates For Uttar Pradesh Polls

The list, which features five women candidates, was finalised in Monday’s meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders. Some incumbent MLAs have been dropped. The party has also given tickets to eight candidates from the the Scheduled Tribe Category with only three seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe Category. Also Read – UP Polls: 49 OBC, SC Candidates Feature In BJP’s Fourth List

BJP releases a list of 62 candidates for the upcoming #HimachalPradesh Assembly election. CM Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj, Anil Sharma to contest from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una. The election is scheduled to be held on 12th November. pic.twitter.com/hm7ZX0UDle — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Also Read – BJP Releases Second List of 85 Candidates For UP Elections 2022. Check Full List of Names Here

A day earlier, the Congress released its first list of 46 candidates for the hilly state. The grand old party fielded its legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri from Haroli in Una district.

The former state Congress chiefs Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and Kuldeep Singh Rathore will contest the state elections from Nadaun and Theog constituency, respectively. Former state minister and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Asha Kumari has been fielded from her Dalhousie seat.

The nomination process for assembly polls has started in the state and the last date for filing nominations is October 25. Polling in the state is to be held on November 12 and results will be declared on December 8.