Himachal Pradesh Election: It

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election, 2022: Manali is a town, near Kullu which is also a very popular tourist destination in India and serves as the gateway to the Lahaul and Spiti district as well as the city of Leh in Ladakh. Manali Assembly constituency is one of the 68 constituencies in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh a northern state of India. Manali is also part of the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency.

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is all set to go for polls on November 12. This time it will be a 3-front poll with all three the BJP, Congress and AAP in the fray. In the last assembly election held in 2017, the BJP won 43 seats out of 68. The AAP, BJP and Congress have released all the names for the 68 constituencies.

Manali Constituency Seat: In the 2017 state assembly election BJP's Govind Singh Thakur garnered 27173 votes leading his rival from the Congress Party by more than 3000 votes. Hari Chand Sharma from Congress received 24168 votes in his favour. In this assembly election, AAP's Anurag Prarthi is also on the election battlefield making it a 3-front contest.

All You Need To Know About Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022

Polling Date: November 12, 2022 (Single phase)

Counting of votes: December 8, 2022

Date before the election shall be completed: December 10, 2022

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on January 8, 2023.