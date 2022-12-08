Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting Underway: Check Full List of Winners Here

LIVE Himachal Election Result 2022 List of Winners: Counting of votes in 68-assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh is underway and so far results of two seats have been declared. So far, the BJP has won 5 seats and Congress has won 1. Meanwhile, a close fight is being witnessed between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh while Independent candidates are also trailing in few seats, according to the Election Commission. Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power. Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personalised campaign, hopes to break. If the BJP manages to retain power in the hill state this time, that would be another record. Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.
FULL LIST OF HIMACHAL PRADESH CONSTITUENCY-WISE WINNERS
|S.NO
|CONSTITUENCY NAME
|WINNING/LEADING CANDIDATE
|1
|CHURAH (SC)
|Hansraj (BJP Leads)
|2
|BHARMOUR (ST)
|Dr. Janak Raj (BJP Leads)
|3
|CHAMBA
|Neeraj Nayar (Congress Leads)
|4
|DALHOUSIE
|Dhavinder Singh (BJP Leads)
|5
|BHATTIYAT
|Bikram Singh (BJP Leads)
|6
|NURPUR
|BJP candidate Ranbir Singh Wins
|7
|INDORA (SC)
|Malender Rajan (Congress Leads)
|8
|FATEHPUR
|Bhawani Singh Pathania (Congress Leads)
|9
|JAWALI
|Sanjay Guleria (BJP Leads)
|11
|JASWAN-PRAGPUR
|Bikram Singh (BJP Leads)
|12
|JAWALAMUKHI
|Sanjay Rattan (Congress Leads)
|13
|JAISINGHPUR (SC)
|Yadvinder Goma (Congress Leads)
|14
|SULLAH
|Vipin Singh Parmar (BJP Leads)
|15
|NAGROTA
|Congress candidate Raghubir Singh Bali Wins
|16
|KANGRA
|Pawan Kumar Kajal (BJP Leads)
|17
|SHAHPUR
|Kewal Singh (Congress Leads)
|18
|DHARAMSHALA
|Sudhir Sharma (Congress Leads)
|19
|PALAMPUR
|Trilok Kapoor (BJP Leads)
|20
|BAIJNATH (SC)
|Kishori Lal (Congress Leads)
|21
|LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST)
|Dr. Ram Lal Markanda (BJP Leads)
|22
|MANALI
|Bhuvneshwar Gaur (Congress Leads)
|23
|KULLU
|Sunder Singh Thakur (Congress Leads)
|24
|BANJAR
|Khimi Ram (Congress Leads)
|25
|ANNI (SC)
|Lokender Kumar (BJP Leads)
|26
|KARSOG (SC)
|Deep Raj (BJP Leads)
|27
|SUNDERNAGAR
|BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Wins
|28
|NACHAN (SC)
|Vinod Kumar (BJP Leads)
|29
|SERAJ
|BJP Candidate and CM Face Jai Ram Thakur Wins
|30
|DARANG
|Puran Chand (BJP Leads)
|31
|JOGINDERNAGAR
|Prakash Prem Kumar (BJP Leads)
|32
|DHARAMPUR
|Rajat Thakur (BJP Leads
|33
|MANDI
|BJP candidate Anil Sharma Wins
|34
|BALH (SC)
|Inder Singh (BJP Leads)
|35
|SARKAGHAT
|BJP candidate Dalip Thakur Wins
|36
|BHORANJ (SC)
|Dr. Anil Dhiman (BJP Leads)
|37
|SUJANPUR
|Rajinder Singh (Congress Leads)
|38
|HAMIRPUR
|Ashish Sharma (Independent Leads)
|39
|BARSAR
|Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Congress Leads)
|40
|NADAUN
|Sukhvinder Singh (Congress Leads)
|41
|CHINTPURNI (SC)
|Sudarshan Singh Babloo (Congress Leads)
|42
|GAGRET
|Chaitanya Sharma (Congress Leads)
|43
|HAROLI
|Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress Leads)
|44
|UNA
|Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress Leads)
|45
|KUTLEHAR
|Davinder Kumar (Congress Leads)
|46
|JHANDUTA (SC)
|Vivek Kumar (Congress Leads)
|47
|GHUMARWIN
|Rajesh Dharmani (Congress Leads)
|48
|BILASPUR
|Trilok Jamwal (BJP Leads)
|49
|SRI NAINA DEVIJI
|Randhir Sharma (BJP Leads)
|50
|ARKI
|Sanjay (Congress Leads)
|51
|NALAGARH
|K. L. Thakur (Independent Candidate Leads)
|52
|DOON
|Ram Kumar (Congress Leads)
|53
|SOLAN (SC)
|Dhani Ram Shandil (Congress Leads)
|54
|KASAULI (SC)
|Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress Leads)
|55
|PACHHAD (SC)
|BJP Candidate Reena Wins
|56
|NAHAN
|Ajay Solanki (Congress Leads)
|57
|SRI RENUKAJI (SC)
|Narain Singh (BJP Leads)
|58
|PAONTA SAHIB
|Sukh Ram(BJP Leads)
|59
|SHILLAI
|Baldev Singh (BJP Leads)
|60
|CHOPAL
|Sh. Balbir Singh Verma (BJP Leads)
|61
|THEOG
|Kuldeep Singh Rathore (Congress Leads)
|62
|KASUMPTI
|Anirudh Singh (Congress Leads)
|63
|SHIMLA
|Congress candidate Harish Janartha Wins
|64
|SHIMLA RURAL
|Vikramaditya Singh (Congress Leads)
|65
|JUBBAL-KOTKHAI
|Chetan Singh Bragta (BJP Leads)
|66
|RAMPUR (SC)
|Kaul Singh (BJP Leads)
|67
|ROHRU (SC)
|Mohan Lal Brakta (Congress Leads)
|68
|KINNAUR (ST)
|Jagat Singh Negi (Congress Leads)
Note: The copy is being constantly updated with EC trends