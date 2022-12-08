Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022 LIVE Counting Underway: Check Full List of Winners Here





LIVE Himachal Election Result 2022 List of Winners: Counting of votes in 68-assembly seats of Himachal Pradesh is underway and so far results of two seats have been declared. So far, the BJP has won 5 seats and Congress has won 1. Meanwhile, a close fight is being witnessed between the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress in Himachal Pradesh while Independent candidates are also trailing in few seats, according to the Election Commission. Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power. Himachal Pradesh has not returned any incumbent government to power after 1985, a trend the ruling BJP, powered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personalised campaign, hopes to break. If the BJP manages to retain power in the hill state this time, that would be another record. Polling for 68 assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh was held on November 12, with the state recording a 75.6 per cent turnout, breaking the 2017 record.

FULL LIST OF HIMACHAL PRADESH CONSTITUENCY-WISE WINNERS

S.NO CONSTITUENCY NAME WINNING/LEADING CANDIDATE 1 CHURAH (SC) Hansraj (BJP Leads) 2 BHARMOUR (ST) Dr. Janak Raj (BJP Leads) 3 CHAMBA Neeraj Nayar (Congress Leads) 4 DALHOUSIE Dhavinder Singh (BJP Leads) 5 BHATTIYAT Bikram Singh (BJP Leads) 6 NURPUR BJP candidate Ranbir Singh Wins 7 INDORA (SC) Malender Rajan (Congress Leads) 8 FATEHPUR Bhawani Singh Pathania (Congress Leads) 9 JAWALI Sanjay Guleria (BJP Leads) 11 JASWAN-PRAGPUR Bikram Singh (BJP Leads) 12 JAWALAMUKHI Sanjay Rattan (Congress Leads) 13 JAISINGHPUR (SC) Yadvinder Goma (Congress Leads) 14 SULLAH Vipin Singh Parmar (BJP Leads) 15 NAGROTA Congress candidate Raghubir Singh Bali Wins 16 KANGRA Pawan Kumar Kajal (BJP Leads) 17 SHAHPUR Kewal Singh (Congress Leads) 18 DHARAMSHALA Sudhir Sharma (Congress Leads) 19 PALAMPUR Trilok Kapoor (BJP Leads) 20 BAIJNATH (SC) Kishori Lal (Congress Leads) 21 LAHAUL AND SPITI (ST) Dr. Ram Lal Markanda (BJP Leads) 22 MANALI Bhuvneshwar Gaur (Congress Leads) 23 KULLU Sunder Singh Thakur (Congress Leads) 24 BANJAR Khimi Ram (Congress Leads) 25 ANNI (SC) Lokender Kumar (BJP Leads) 26 KARSOG (SC) Deep Raj (BJP Leads) 27 SUNDERNAGAR BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Wins 28 NACHAN (SC) Vinod Kumar (BJP Leads) 29 SERAJ BJP Candidate and CM Face Jai Ram Thakur Wins 30 DARANG Puran Chand (BJP Leads) 31 JOGINDERNAGAR Prakash Prem Kumar (BJP Leads) 32 DHARAMPUR Rajat Thakur (BJP Leads 33 MANDI BJP candidate Anil Sharma Wins 34 BALH (SC) Inder Singh (BJP Leads) 35 SARKAGHAT BJP candidate Dalip Thakur Wins 36 BHORANJ (SC) Dr. Anil Dhiman (BJP Leads) 37 SUJANPUR Rajinder Singh (Congress Leads) 38 HAMIRPUR Ashish Sharma (Independent Leads) 39 BARSAR Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Congress Leads) 40 NADAUN Sukhvinder Singh (Congress Leads) 41 CHINTPURNI (SC) Sudarshan Singh Babloo (Congress Leads) 42 GAGRET Chaitanya Sharma (Congress Leads) 43 HAROLI Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress Leads) 44 UNA Satpal Singh Raizada (Congress Leads) 45 KUTLEHAR Davinder Kumar (Congress Leads) 46 JHANDUTA (SC) Vivek Kumar (Congress Leads) 47 GHUMARWIN Rajesh Dharmani (Congress Leads) 48 BILASPUR Trilok Jamwal (BJP Leads) 49 SRI NAINA DEVIJI Randhir Sharma (BJP Leads) 50 ARKI Sanjay (Congress Leads) 51 NALAGARH K. L. Thakur (Independent Candidate Leads) 52 DOON Ram Kumar (Congress Leads) 53 SOLAN (SC) Dhani Ram Shandil (Congress Leads) 54 KASAULI (SC) Vinod Sultanpuri (Congress Leads) 55 PACHHAD (SC) BJP Candidate Reena Wins 56 NAHAN Ajay Solanki (Congress Leads) 57 SRI RENUKAJI (SC) Narain Singh (BJP Leads) 58 PAONTA SAHIB Sukh Ram(BJP Leads) 59 SHILLAI Baldev Singh (BJP Leads) 60 CHOPAL Sh. Balbir Singh Verma (BJP Leads) 61 THEOG Kuldeep Singh Rathore (Congress Leads) 62 KASUMPTI Anirudh Singh (Congress Leads) 63 SHIMLA Congress candidate Harish Janartha Wins 64 SHIMLA RURAL Vikramaditya Singh (Congress Leads) 65 JUBBAL-KOTKHAI Chetan Singh Bragta (BJP Leads) 66 RAMPUR (SC) Kaul Singh (BJP Leads) 67 ROHRU (SC) Mohan Lal Brakta (Congress Leads) 68 KINNAUR (ST) Jagat Singh Negi (Congress Leads)

