Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Declared at hpbose.org; Direct Link Here

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Date: Students can download the HP board Class 12th result as well as the HP board Class 10th term 1 result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at hpbose.org.

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Date: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the result for the HP Board Class 12 term 1 exam for the 2022-23 academic session today, January 2, 2023. Students can download the HP board Class 12th result as well as the HP board Class 10th term 1 result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at hpbose.org.

The Board has conducted the HPBOSE class 12 term 1 examinations between September 15 to October 6, 2022. Meanwhile, the HPBOSE Class 10 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 1, 2022. The HPBOSE Class 12 term 1 exams were conducted from September 15 to October 6, 2022.

Credentials Required to Check Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2023

To access the scorecard, a registered student needs to enter his/her roll number.

Official Websites to Check HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Result 2023

Candidates can check their scorecard by visiting the official websites given below.

hpbose.org

results.gov.in

examresults.net

indiaresults.com

How to Download HPBOSE Class 10th/12th Term 1 Result 2023?

For the convenience fo the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the mark sheet. Follow the steps given below.

Go to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) at hpbose.org and results.gov.in.

and On the homepage, Click on the link that reads, “Download HPBOSE 12th results 2022 term 1.”

Enter the login credentials such as your roll number. Now click on submit option.

The HPBOSE 12th term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the HPBOSE 12th term 1 Marksheet. Take a printout of the same for further reference.

Details Mentioned on HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result?

The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 term 1 mark sheet as well as HPBOSE 12th result 2022 term 1 mark sheet will include details such as

Student Name

Roll Number

Subjects in which a student has appeared/ opted for the exams

Marks Secured

Total Marks

Qualifying Status (pass or fail) and the subjects.

How to Download HP Board Class 12th Result 2023 Through SMS?

Open the SMS application on the phone.

Enter SMS in the format- HP12 Roll_Number (e.g. HP12 206151051)

Now, send it to 5676750.

Your HP board 12th result 2023 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.



For more details, candidates are advised to track the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE).



