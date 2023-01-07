Himachal Pradesh These 4 Places In Kangra To Get Early Landslide Detection And Warning System News

Four places in Kangra will get early landslide detection and warning system in 14 places by the end of March 2023.

Kangra to get early landslide and warning detection system. (Representative Image)

Shimla: Early landslide detecting and warning system will soon be installed at four landslide-prone areas in the Kangra district for better disaster management.

THESE PLACES IN HP TO GET EARLY LANDSLIDE DETECTION SYSTEM:

These pre-warning devices will get installed at following places in Himachal Pradesh within this month itself, according to Kangra Deputy Commissioner:

McLeodganj Road in Dharamshala Chola Indrunag in Dharamshala Dibba in Shahpur Rulehad in Shahpur

Kangra disaster management authority has tied up with IIT Mandi, the developer of this system, to install these devices at 10 more places in the district. The whole project will be completed by March 2023, the DC added.



