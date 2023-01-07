Himachal Pradesh These 4 Places In Kangra To Get Early Landslide Detection And Warning System News
Four places in Kangra will get early landslide detection and warning system in 14 places by the end of March 2023.
Shimla: Early landslide detecting and warning system will soon be installed at four landslide-prone areas in the Kangra district for better disaster management.
THESE PLACES IN HP TO GET EARLY LANDSLIDE DETECTION SYSTEM:
These pre-warning devices will get installed at following places in Himachal Pradesh within this month itself, according to Kangra Deputy Commissioner:
- McLeodganj Road in Dharamshala
- Chola Indrunag in Dharamshala
- Dibba in Shahpur
- Rulehad in Shahpur
Kangra disaster management authority has tied up with IIT Mandi, the developer of this system, to install these devices at 10 more places in the district. The whole project will be completed by March 2023, the DC added.
Published Date: January 7, 2023 7:56 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Travel Articles | Travel Blogs | Travel News & Information | Travel Guide | India.comVideo: Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas, To Embark On Iconic Journey On Jan 13
[ad_1] Ganga Vilas: India takes pride in the multiplicity of the gems that abound across the the country. Every state, district...
Delhi Bans BS3 Petrol BS4 Diesel Vehicles Till Friday Due To Worsening Air Quality
[ad_1] As air quality worsens in Delhi with AQI at 434 on Monday, Delhi government bans BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel...
Delhiites Alert Water Supply To Remain Affected On THESE Days Call 1916 For Help
[ad_1] Delhi water supply will remain affected in some areas due to maintenance work related to interconnection of new pipelines...
Motorola edge 30 fusion Smartphone Launched in Viva Magenta Colour Option; Check Price, Features Here
[ad_1] The Motorola edge 30 fusion will be available at a limited period price of Rs 39,999. Motorola launches new...
BPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Released To Recruit 61 Associate Professor and Professor
[ad_1] The application process will commence on January 20, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form...
Amul MD RS Sodhi Resigns, Jayen Mehta Takes Interim Charge
[ad_1] Amul MD, RS Sodhi stepped down from the position on Monday, meanwhile, Jayen Mehta has taken charge for the...
Average Rating