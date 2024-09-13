Hindu outfits stage massive protests in Himachal’s Mandi; Police use water cannons  

Home

Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “All political parties existing in the state have contributed to maintaining the culture, peace, and harmony in the state. Everyone has the right to work in Himachal Pradesh, given the fact they stay within the confines of the law. We held an all-party meeting today, held detailed discussions, where we passed this proposal unanimously.”

Several Hindu organizations staged a massive protest against the illegal construction of a mosque in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters. The protesters were raising slogans against the government.

Members of the Muslim community themselves demolished an unauthorised portion of a mosque at Jail road in Mandi. The construction was on the land which belonged to the Public Works Department. Both the PWD and the Municipal Corporation had served notice to the mosque management in this regard.

SP Mandi, Sakshi Verma said, “Law and order will be maintained. Through different sources, we have information that some organisations have given a call to gather here. 300 police personnel have been deployed, and police nakas placed at the entrance of Mandi town. Action will be taken on violation of prohibitory orders under 163 BNS.”

Earlier, the police had deployed massive police personnel and barricaded streets in the Jail Road area.

The mosque authorities themselves had demolished the unauthorised portion of the mosque in Shimla.

Talking to PTI, former BJP minister Suresh Bhardwaj advocated for verification of people coming to Himachal Pradesh from outside the state.

