Hindware’s Italian Collection Tiles Unveils an Opulent New Era with the Launch of Over 400 Exquisite Premium Designs

Hindwares Italian Collection Tiles has boldly redefined the landscape of luxury and style with the launch of an impressive new portfolio, featuring over 400 meticulously curated products. This portfolio extension is a testament to Hindwares commitment to excellence and innovation, designed to meet the soaring demand for opulent and sophisticated tiles in Indias dynamic interior design market.

L to R- Mr. Shashvat Somany, Non-Executive Director, Hindware Limited, Mr. Pankaj Mediratta, Vice President of Hindware Tiles, Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO of Hindware Limited (Bath and Tiles)

The new range was launched at a partners meet in Gurugram, with Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO of Hindware Limited (Bath and Tiles), Mr. Shashvat Somany, Non-Executive Director, Hindware Limited, Mr. Pankaj Mediratta, Vice President of Hindware Tiles, and Ms. Arunima Yadav, Head of Marketing – Hindware Bath & Tiles, in attendance.

The brand is committed to providing premium surface solutions that are both stylish and durable, suitable for both residential and commercial spaces. This commitment aligns with the growing demand for high-quality tiles in India, driven by factors such as rising disposable income, increased design awareness, rapid urbanization, and supportive government initiatives.

To offer a complete tiling experience, Hindware Italian Collection has expanded its product range to include tile adhesives in five variants, grouts, and tile cleaners. This comprehensive approach ensures that homeowners and designers have everything they need for a seamless installation process.

As part of the collection, the brand has launched a distinctive range of tiles to meet specific design and functional needs.

GVT Tiles: Range of sizes for varied applications

Combination Series 1200×1800 mm in 9 mm thickness: These monochromatic tiles offer a luxurious combination of matte and polished finishes, perfect for creating a modern, minimalist aesthetic. These tiles allow a rooms design elements to take centre stage and create a spacious, minimalist ambience.

800×1600 mm in 9 mm thickness: Offers a luxurious and versatile solution for your design needs. Customers can choose from three finishes: high-gloss for a sleek, reflective look, lappato finish for a subtle sheen with a textured feel or GHR surface for exceptional impact resistance in high-traffic commercial areas. These tiles are perfect for creating a modern, minimalist aesthetic to elevate any space.

Super High Gloss Series 600×1200 mm: With 10 vibrant colors and modern designs in super high gloss finish, these tiles are perfect for creating an accent wall to elevate a room. Their dark tones and easy-to-clean surface make them particularly well-suited for bathroom walls, adding depth, drama, and a beautiful contrast with subtle fixtures and accessories. This creates a luxurious and inviting atmosphere with added visual interest. The standard size ensures easy installation and compatibility with various spaces, making them a versatile choice for both residential and commercial projects.

Wallpaper Series 600×1200 mm: These pastel tiles with a carving finish exude freshness and vibrancy, making them perfect for creating unique and artistic wall displays. Delicately carved, they can enhance the aesthetic appeal of any space, whether used in a bathroom, kitchen, bedroom or as a feature wall in the living room.

Decor Series 200×200 mm: These versatile tiles are perfect for a variety of outdoor spaces, from garden pathways to parking decks. With their wide range of designs and styles, they can easily complement any exterior aesthetic and add visual interest to often-overlooked areas. The matte finish not only enhances their appearance but also ensures durability, as they can withstand heavy traffic without compromising their design or finish.

Porcelain – Carpet Series-600×600 mm: A collection of eight luxurious carpet rug style tiles featuring intricate carving finishes. These tiles bridge the gap between royal architecture and everyday practicality, offering a sophisticated yet functional solution for residential and light commercial spaces. Impeccably designed for durability and finished to perfection, these tiles seamlessly integrate into any interior setting with their simplistic style and commanding presence.

At the launch, Mr. Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, CEO, Hindware Bath and Tiles, said, “We did extensive market analysis to identify the gaps in the current design landscape for tiles in India. Based on our findings, we have launched a comprehensive range of over 400 SKUs to ensure that our customers have a wide variety of options to create their dream homes. Our new tile collection not only elevates interior and exterior design but also caters to the specific needs of commercial spaces where the tiles are designed to be durable, easy to maintain, and withstand high traffic.”

He further added, “With a focus on GVT tiles, which account for over 70% of our tile business, we are committed to continuously strengthening our portfolio and offering innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the market.”

Hindware Tiles extensive retail and distribution network in India includes 500+ dealers across 200+ cities and a network of 85 brand stores.

About Hindware Limited

Hindware Limited, makers of the iconic brand ‘Hindware’, is a leading Building Products company in the country. Hindware Limited has a versatile range of best-in-class bathware products that cater to a broad cross-section of customers with a strong portfolio of leading innovative brands across the value chain such as Queo – the luxury brand, Hindware Italian Collection, and Hindware – the premium brands. Hindware Limited also houses ‘Hindware Italian Tiles’ and ‘TRUFLO by Hindware’, plastic pipes and fittings business that comprises PVC, CPVC, UPVC, and SWR pipes catering to the building segment.